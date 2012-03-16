Mar 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.14 percent on Friday compared with 8.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.14 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/04/12) 40.50/42.00 09.48/09.83 09.72/10.08 2M(21/05/12) 74.00/75.75 08.66/08.86 09.02/09.22 3M(20/06/12) 105.00/107.00 08.28/08.44 08.77/08.93 6M(20/09/12) 184.75/186.75 07.28/07.36 08.06/08.14 1Y(20/03/13) 309.00/311.00 06.14/06.18 07.27/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 50.3130 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)