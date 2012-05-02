May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.89 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.88 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.50 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/06/12) 35.50/36.75 07.90/08.17 08.14/08.42 2M(05/07/12) 70.50/72.25 07.84/08.04 08.20/08.39 3M(06/08/12) 103.50/105.50 07.59/07.74 08.07/08.22 6M(05/11/12) 189.25/191.25 07.05/07.13 07.82/07.89 1Y(06/05/13) 331.25/333.25 06.22/06.26 07.35/07.39 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.9305 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)