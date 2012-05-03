May 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Thursday compared with 7.89 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.44 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/06/12) 35.25/36.50 07.80/08.07 08.04/08.32 2M(09/07/12) 70.25/72.25 07.64/07.86 08.00/08.22 3M(07/08/12) 99.75/101.75 07.43/07.58 07.91/08.06 6M(07/11/12) 183.50/185.50 06.84/06.91 07.60/07.67 1Y(07/05/13) 322.50/324.50 06.06/06.10 07.19/07.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.2395 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)