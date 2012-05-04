May 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.38 percent on Friday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/06/12) 35.00/36.25 07.67/07.94 07.91/08.19 2M(09/07/12) 68.00/69.75 07.45/07.64 07.81/08.00 3M(08/08/12) 97.75/99.75 07.22/07.37 07.70/07.85 6M(08/11/12) 177.25/179.25 06.54/06.62 07.31/07.38 1Y(08/05/13) 309.00/311.00 05.75/05.79 06.88/06.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)