May 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on Monday compared with 7.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/06/12) 36.75/38.25 07.62/07.93 07.86/08.18 2M(09/07/12) 66.25/68.25 07.43/07.66 07.79/08.01 3M(09/08/12) 97.00/99.00 07.21/07.36 07.70/07.84 6M(09/11/12) 173.50/175.50 06.45/06.53 07.21/07.29 1Y(09/05/13) 301.75/303.75 05.66/05.69 06.78/06.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.3420 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: The Libor Rates are as of 04 May 2012. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)