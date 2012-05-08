May 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.37 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(11/06/12) 36.50/37.75 07.88/08.15 08.12/08.39
2M(10/07/12) 68.25/70.25 07.73/07.95 08.08/08.31
3M(10/08/12) 100.00/102.00 07.51/07.66 07.99/08.14
6M(15/11/12) 187.00/189.00 06.83/06.91 07.60/07.67
1Y(10/05/13) 320.50/322.50 06.06/06.10 07.19/07.23
Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8550 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
