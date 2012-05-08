May 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.37 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/06/12) 36.50/37.75 07.88/08.15 08.12/08.39 2M(10/07/12) 68.25/70.25 07.73/07.95 08.08/08.31 3M(10/08/12) 100.00/102.00 07.51/07.66 07.99/08.14 6M(15/11/12) 187.00/189.00 06.83/06.91 07.60/07.67 1Y(10/05/13) 320.50/322.50 06.06/06.10 07.19/07.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 52.8550 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)