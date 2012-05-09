May 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.59 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/06/12) 35.75/37.25 07.87/08.20 08.12/08.45 2M(11/07/12) 68.25/70.25 07.64/07.86 07.99/08.22 3M(13/08/12) 102.25/104.25 07.43/07.57 07.91/08.05 6M(15/11/12) 185.25/187.25 06.73/06.80 07.49/07.57 1Y(13/05/13) 316.00/318.00 05.88/05.92 07.01/07.05 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.4600 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)