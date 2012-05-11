May 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.93 percent on Friday compared with 7.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.39 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/06/12) 33.25/35.00 07.30/07.68 07.54/07.93 2M(16/07/12) 64.00/65.75 07.02/07.22 07.38/07.57 3M(16/08/12) 93.50/95.50 06.84/06.99 07.32/07.47 6M(15/11/12) 164.75/166.75 06.09/06.17 06.86/06.93 1Y(15/05/13) 276.75/278.75 05.16/05.20 06.28/06.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.6410 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)