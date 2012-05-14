May 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Monday compared with 6.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.32 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/06/12) 36.00/37.50 07.41/07.72 07.66/07.97 2M(16/07/12) 64.50/66.50 07.19/07.41 07.54/07.76 3M(16/08/12) 94.75/96.75 07.00/07.15 07.48/07.63 6M(16/11/12) 169.50/171.50 06.26/06.33 07.02/07.10 1Y(16/05/13) 283.00/285.00 05.27/05.31 06.40/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 53.7118 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)