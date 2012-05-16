May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/06/12) 33.50/35.00 07.27/07.59 07.51/07.83 2M(18/07/12) 63.25/65.00 06.97/07.16 07.33/07.52 3M(21/08/12) 95.75/97.75 06.78/06.92 07.26/07.40 6M(19/11/12) 162.50/164.50 05.91/05.98 06.67/06.75 1Y(20/05/13) 268.75/270.75 04.92/04.96 06.06/06.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2925 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)