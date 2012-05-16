May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.75 percent on
Wednesday compared with 6.77 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/06/12) 33.50/35.00 07.27/07.59 07.51/07.83
2M(18/07/12) 63.25/65.00 06.97/07.16 07.33/07.52
3M(21/08/12) 95.75/97.75 06.78/06.92 07.26/07.40
6M(19/11/12) 162.50/164.50 05.91/05.98 06.67/06.75
1Y(20/05/13) 268.75/270.75 04.92/04.96 06.06/06.10
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.2925 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
