May 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.05 percent on Thursday compared with 6.75 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.16 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/06/12) 34.25/35.75 07.41/07.74 07.66/07.98 2M(23/07/12) 66.75/68.25 07.11/07.27 07.47/07.63 3M(21/08/12) 95.25/97.25 06.95/07.09 07.43/07.58 6M(21/11/12) 170.25/172.25 06.21/06.28 06.98/07.05 1Y(21/05/13) 287.50/289.50 05.29/05.32 06.43/06.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.3875 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)