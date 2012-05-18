May 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.70 percent on Friday compared with 7.05 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/06/12) 34.00/35.25 07.30/07.56 07.54/07.81 2M(23/07/12) 64.75/66.25 06.95/07.11 07.30/07.46 3M(22/08/12) 93.50/95.50 06.76/06.90 07.24/07.39 6M(23/11/12) 163.00/165.00 05.86/05.93 06.63/06.70 1Y(22/05/13) 271.50/273.50 04.95/04.98 06.08/06.12 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8755 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)