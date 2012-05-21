May 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.08 percent on Monday compared with 6.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.14 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/06/12) 37.25/38.50 07.53/07.79 07.78/08.03 2M(23/07/12) 65.50/67.25 07.17/07.36 07.52/07.71 3M(23/08/12) 96.50/98.50 07.00/07.15 07.48/07.63 6M(23/11/12) 172.00/174.00 06.24/06.31 07.01/07.08 1Y(23/05/13) 293.00/295.00 05.36/05.39 06.50/06.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.6810 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)