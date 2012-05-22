May 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.10 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/06/12) 36.25/37.75 07.53/07.85 07.78/08.09 2M(24/07/12) 66.00/67.75 07.20/07.39 07.55/07.74 3M(24/08/12) 97.00/99.00 07.01/07.16 07.49/07.64 6M(26/11/12) 175.00/177.00 06.26/06.33 07.03/07.10 1Y(24/05/13) 299.75/301.75 05.46/05.50 06.60/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.8845 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)