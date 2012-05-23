May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.93 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.21 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/06/12) 35.25/36.50 07.42/07.68 07.66/07.93 2M(25/07/12) 66.00/67.75 07.06/07.25 07.42/07.60 3M(27/08/12) 99.50/101.50 06.91/07.05 07.39/07.53 6M(26/11/12) 172.75/174.75 06.09/06.16 06.86/06.93 1Y(28/05/13) 300.00/302.00 05.32/05.36 06.46/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.9300 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)