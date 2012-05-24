May 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.96 percent on Thursday compared with 6.93 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.12 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/06/12) 35.75/37.25 07.48/07.79 07.72/08.04 2M(30/07/12) 68.00/70.00 07.11/07.32 07.47/07.68 3M(29/08/12) 99.00/101.00 06.98/07.12 07.46/07.60 6M(29/11/12) 173.75/175.75 06.12/06.19 06.89/06.96 1Y(29/05/13) 304.25/306.25 05.41/05.44 06.55/06.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.2870 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)