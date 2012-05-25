May 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.91 percent on Friday compared with 6.96 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.98 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/06/12) 35.50/37.00 07.50/07.82 07.74/08.06 2M(30/07/12) 67.50/69.50 07.13/07.34 07.49/07.70 3M(29/08/12) 98.00/100.00 06.98/07.12 07.46/07.60 6M(29/11/12) 170.50/172.50 06.07/06.14 06.84/06.91 1Y(29/05/13) 298.75/300.75 05.36/05.40 06.50/06.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7253 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)