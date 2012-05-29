May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.78 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.99 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/06/12) 33.00/34.25 07.47/07.76 07.72/08.00 2M(31/07/12) 66.00/67.50 07.10/07.27 07.46/07.62 3M(31/08/12) 97.50/99.25 06.96/07.08 07.44/07.57 6M(30/11/12) 165.50/167.50 05.94/06.01 06.71/06.78 1Y(31/05/13) 290.50/292.50 05.23/05.26 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5835 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)