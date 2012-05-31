May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.58 percent on Thursday compared with 6.62 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.24 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/07/12) 35.25/36.75 07.36/07.67 07.60/07.91 2M(06/08/12) 67.75/69.50 06.96/07.14 07.31/07.49 3M(04/09/12) 96.50/98.50 06.79/06.93 07.27/07.41 6M(04/12/12) 162.50/164.50 05.74/05.82 06.51/06.58 1Y(04/06/13) 285.00/287.00 05.05/05.09 06.19/06.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.4225 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)