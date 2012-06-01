Jun 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.55 percent on Friday compared with 6.58 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.01 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/07/12) 34.00/35.50 07.40/07.72 07.64/07.97 2M(06/08/12) 66.25/68.25 06.97/07.19 07.33/07.54 3M(05/09/12) 95.00/97.00 06.74/06.88 07.22/07.36 6M(05/12/12) 160.00/162.00 05.71/05.78 06.48/06.55 1Y(05/06/13) 283.25/285.25 05.07/05.10 06.21/06.24 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.9175 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)