Jun 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.39 percent on Friday compared with 6.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/07/12) 32.50/34.00 07.14/07.47 07.39/07.72 2M(13/08/12) 64.00/66.00 06.81/07.02 07.16/07.37 3M(12/09/12) 91.25/93.25 06.54/06.68 07.02/07.16 6M(12/12/12) 154.00/156.00 05.55/05.62 06.32/06.39 1Y(12/06/13) 277.50/279.50 05.01/05.05 06.15/06.19 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3640 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.