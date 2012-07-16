Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on Monday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/12) 37.00/38.75 07.23/07.57 07.49/07.83 2M(18/09/12) 67.00/68.75 07.18/07.37 07.53/07.72 3M(18/10/12) 95.75/97.75 06.92/07.06 07.39/07.53 6M(18/01/13) 174.50/176.50 06.30/06.38 07.07/07.14 1Y(18/07/13) 311.25/313.25 05.67/05.70 06.81/06.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9180 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)