Jul 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.14 percent on
Monday compared with 7.16 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.05 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/08/12) 37.00/38.75 07.23/07.57 07.49/07.83
2M(18/09/12) 67.00/68.75 07.18/07.37 07.53/07.72
3M(18/10/12) 95.75/97.75 06.92/07.06 07.39/07.53
6M(18/01/13) 174.50/176.50 06.30/06.38 07.07/07.14
1Y(18/07/13) 311.25/313.25 05.67/05.70 06.81/06.85
Spot rate : 1$ = 54.9180 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
