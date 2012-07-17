Jul 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.01 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.14 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.04 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/08/12) 35.00/36.25 07.02/07.27 07.27/07.52
2M(20/09/12) 66.50/68.25 06.99/07.17 07.34/07.52
3M(19/10/12) 94.00/96.00 06.76/06.91 07.23/07.38
6M(22/01/13) 174.50/176.50 06.18/06.25 06.94/07.01
1Y(19/07/13) 308.50/310.50 05.59/05.63 06.74/06.77
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1455 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
