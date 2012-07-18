Jul 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.18 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.01 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/12) 35.00/36.50 07.21/07.52 07.47/07.77 2M(20/09/12) 67.50/69.25 07.18/07.37 07.53/07.72 3M(22/10/12) 98.00/100.00 06.88/07.02 07.35/07.49 6M(22/01/13) 179.00/181.00 06.35/06.42 07.11/07.18 1Y(22/07/13) 318.00/320.00 05.72/05.75 06.86/06.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3395 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)