Jul 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.18 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.02 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/08/12) 34.25/35.75 07.28/07.60 07.53/07.85
2M(24/09/12) 69.00/71.00 07.22/07.43 07.57/07.78
3M(23/10/12) 97.50/99.50 06.98/07.13 07.45/07.60
6M(23/01/13) 180.25/182.25 06.46/06.53 07.22/07.29
1Y(23/07/13) 321.25/323.25 05.80/05.84 06.94/06.98
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3830 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
