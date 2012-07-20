Jul 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on Friday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/08/12) 34.00/35.50 07.26/07.58 07.51/07.83 2M(24/09/12) 68.00/70.00 07.26/07.47 07.61/07.82 3M(25/10/12) 99.00/101.00 07.05/07.19 07.51/07.65 6M(24/01/13) 181.50/183.50 06.53/06.60 07.29/07.36 1Y(24/07/13) 324.25/326.25 05.88/05.92 07.02/07.06 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1515 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)