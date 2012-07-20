Jul 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.36 percent on
Friday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.96 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(24/08/12) 34.00/35.50 07.26/07.58 07.51/07.83
2M(24/09/12) 68.00/70.00 07.26/07.47 07.61/07.82
3M(25/10/12) 99.00/101.00 07.05/07.19 07.51/07.65
6M(24/01/13) 181.50/183.50 06.53/06.60 07.29/07.36
1Y(24/07/13) 324.25/326.25 05.88/05.92 07.02/07.06
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1515 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)