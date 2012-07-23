Jul 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.23 percent on Monday compared with 7.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/08/12) 36.25/37.75 07.19/07.49 07.44/07.74 2M(25/09/12) 68.00/69.75 07.18/07.36 07.53/07.71 3M(25/10/12) 97.25/99.25 06.92/07.06 07.38/07.53 6M(25/01/13) 179.75/181.75 06.39/06.47 07.16/07.23 1Y(25/07/13) 319.50/321.50 05.73/05.77 06.87/06.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7643 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)