Jul 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.22 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/08/12) 35.25/37.00 07.18/07.53 07.43/07.78 2M(26/09/12) 68.50/70.25 07.20/07.38 07.54/07.73 3M(29/10/12) 101.00/103.00 06.93/07.06 07.39/07.53 6M(28/01/13) 182.25/184.25 06.38/06.45 07.15/07.22 1Y(26/07/13) 321.50/323.50 05.74/05.78 06.88/06.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0150 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)