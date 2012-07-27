Jul 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.21 percent on Friday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.37 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/08/12) 33.75/35.00 07.17/07.44 07.42/07.69 2M(28/09/12) 64.25/66.00 07.17/07.37 07.52/07.72 3M(31/10/12) 96.75/98.50 06.93/07.05 07.39/07.51 6M(31/01/13) 178.25/180.25 06.38/06.45 07.14/07.21 1Y(31/07/13) 316.25/318.25 05.71/05.74 06.84/06.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4130 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)