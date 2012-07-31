Jul 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.29 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.11 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/09/12) 36.25/37.75 07.18/07.48 07.44/07.73 2M(03/10/12) 68.00/69.75 07.17/07.36 07.52/07.70 3M(02/11/12) 98.25/100.25 06.98/07.13 07.44/07.58 6M(04/02/13) 183.75/185.75 06.46/06.53 07.22/07.29 1Y(02/08/13) 323.00/325.00 05.79/05.82 06.92/06.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.8070 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)