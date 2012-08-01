Aug 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.29 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/09/12) 35.75/37.50 07.35/07.71 07.60/07.96 2M(03/10/12) 68.50/70.50 07.39/07.60 07.73/07.95 3M(05/11/12) 102.25/104.25 07.16/07.30 07.61/07.75 6M(04/02/13) 189.50/191.50 06.74/06.81 07.50/07.57 1Y(05/08/13) 336.50/338.50 06.03/06.07 07.16/07.19 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4825 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)