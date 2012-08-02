Aug 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.46 percent on Thursday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.96 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/09/12) 34.75/36.25 07.34/07.65 07.58/07.90 2M(09/10/12) 71.00/72.75 07.26/07.44 07.61/07.78 3M(06/11/12) 99.50/101.25 07.08/07.20 07.53/07.66 6M(06/02/13) 186.50/188.50 06.63/06.70 07.39/07.46 1Y(06/08/13) 331.00/333.00 05.93/05.97 07.06/07.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7765 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)