Aug 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Friday compared with 7.46 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.99 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/09/12) 35.25/36.75 07.40/07.72 07.65/07.96 2M(09/10/12) 70.50/72.50 07.28/07.49 07.63/07.84 3M(07/11/12) 100.00/102.00 07.07/07.22 07.53/07.67 6M(07/02/13) 187.75/189.75 06.64/06.71 07.40/07.47 1Y(07/08/13) 333.25/335.25 05.94/05.98 07.07/07.10 Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0845 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)