Aug 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on
Friday compared with 7.46 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.99 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(07/09/12) 35.25/36.75 07.40/07.72 07.65/07.96
2M(09/10/12) 70.50/72.50 07.28/07.49 07.63/07.84
3M(07/11/12) 100.00/102.00 07.07/07.22 07.53/07.67
6M(07/02/13) 187.75/189.75 06.64/06.71 07.40/07.47
1Y(07/08/13) 333.25/335.25 05.94/05.98 07.07/07.10
Spot rate : 1$ = 56.0845 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
