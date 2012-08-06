Aug 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.54 percent on
Monday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.95 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/09/12) 37.25/38.75 07.43/07.73 07.68/07.97
2M(09/10/12) 69.00/70.50 07.32/07.48 07.67/07.83
3M(08/11/12) 99.50/101.25 07.12/07.24 07.57/07.69
6M(08/02/13) 187.50/189.50 06.70/06.78 07.46/07.54
1Y(08/08/13) 333.75/335.75 06.02/06.05 07.14/07.18
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4730 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
