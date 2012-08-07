Aug 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.38 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.54 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.97 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(10/09/12) 36.00/37.25 07.40/07.66 07.64/07.90
2M(09/10/12) 67.25/68.75 07.25/07.41 07.59/07.76
3M(09/11/12) 98.25/100.00 07.02/07.15 07.48/07.60
6M(11/02/13) 185.25/187.25 06.55/06.62 07.31/07.38
1Y(09/08/13) 327.50/329.50 05.90/05.94 07.03/07.06
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4995 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
