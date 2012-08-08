Aug 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.34 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.97 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/09/12) 34.25/35.75 07.31/07.63 07.56/07.88 2M(10/10/12) 66.25/68.00 07.19/07.38 07.53/07.72 3M(15/11/12) 101.50/103.25 06.93/07.05 07.38/07.50 6M(11/02/13) 182.00/184.00 06.51/06.58 07.27/07.34 1Y(12/08/13) 325.00/327.00 05.86/05.90 06.99/07.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1450 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)