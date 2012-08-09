Aug 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.34 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/09/12) 34.25/35.75 07.31/07.63 07.55/07.87
2M(15/10/12) 68.75/70.50 07.22/07.40 07.56/07.75
3M(15/11/12) 100.00/102.00 07.04/07.18 07.49/07.63
6M(13/02/13) 184.75/186.75 06.64/06.71 07.40/07.47
1Y(13/08/13) 328.25/330.25 05.95/05.99 07.07/07.11
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1715 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
