Aug 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.47 percent on Thursday compared with 7.34 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(13/09/12) 34.25/35.75 07.31/07.63 07.55/07.87 2M(15/10/12) 68.75/70.50 07.22/07.40 07.56/07.75 3M(15/11/12) 100.00/102.00 07.04/07.18 07.49/07.63 6M(13/02/13) 184.75/186.75 06.64/06.71 07.40/07.47 1Y(13/08/13) 328.25/330.25 05.95/05.99 07.07/07.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1715 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.