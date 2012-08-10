Aug 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.52 percent on Friday compared with 7.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.03 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(14/09/12) 35.00/36.25 07.45/07.71 07.69/07.96 2M(15/10/12) 68.00/70.00 07.23/07.45 07.58/07.79 3M(15/11/12) 100.00/102.00 07.09/07.23 07.54/07.68 6M(14/02/13) 186.75/188.75 06.69/06.77 07.45/07.52 1Y(14/08/13) 331.75/333.75 05.99/06.03 07.12/07.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3440 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)