Aug 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Monday compared with 7.52 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.05 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/09/12) 36.25/37.75 07.46/07.77 07.71/08.01 2M(16/10/12) 68.00/69.75 07.34/07.53 07.68/07.87 3M(16/11/12) 100.00/102.00 07.16/07.30 07.61/07.75 6M(19/02/13) 191.50/193.50 06.74/06.82 07.50/07.57 1Y(16/08/13) 335.75/337.75 06.06/06.09 07.18/07.22 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.4180 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)