Aug 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.60 percent on Thursday compared with 7.65 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.07 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/09/12) 35.00/36.50 07.36/07.68 07.60/07.92 2M(22/10/12) 69.25/71.00 07.28/07.47 07.62/07.81 3M(21/11/12) 100.75/102.75 07.14/07.28 07.59/07.73 6M(21/02/13) 191.25/193.25 06.78/06.85 07.53/07.60 1Y(21/08/13) 342.25/344.25 06.11/06.15 07.24/07.27 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.9890 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)