Aug 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.63 percent on Friday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.95 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/09/12) 37.25/39.00 07.40/07.74 07.64/07.99 2M(22/10/12) 68.00/70.00 07.30/07.52 07.65/07.86 3M(23/11/12) 102.00/104.00 07.19/07.33 07.64/07.78 6M(22/02/13) 191.00/193.00 06.80/06.87 07.56/07.63 1Y(22/08/13) 341.75/343.75 06.14/06.17 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7023 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)