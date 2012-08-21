Aug 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.00 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/09/12) 36.75/38.00 07.55/07.80 07.79/08.05 2M(23/10/12) 68.75/70.50 07.41/07.60 07.75/07.94 3M(23/11/12) 102.00/103.75 07.29/07.41 07.73/07.86 6M(25/02/13) 193.75/195.75 06.85/06.92 07.60/07.67 1Y(23/08/13) 342.50/344.50 06.17/06.20 07.29/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5405 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)