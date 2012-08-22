Aug 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.57 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/09/12) 35.50/37.00 07.53/07.85 07.77/08.09 2M(25/10/12) 69.50/71.25 07.37/07.56 07.71/07.90 3M(26/11/12) 103.00/105.00 07.20/07.34 07.65/07.79 6M(25/02/13) 189.75/191.75 06.74/06.82 07.50/07.57 1Y(26/08/13) 338.00/340.00 06.06/06.09 07.18/07.21 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5105 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)