Aug 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.58 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.02 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(27/09/12) 35.25/36.75 07.52/07.84 07.76/08.08
2M(29/10/12) 70.00/71.75 07.35/07.53 07.69/07.87
3M(27/11/12) 100.25/102.25 07.21/07.35 07.65/07.79
6M(27/02/13) 188.00/190.00 06.76/06.83 07.51/07.58
1Y(27/08/13) 335.25/337.25 06.07/06.11 07.19/07.23
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1855 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
