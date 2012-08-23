Aug 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.58 percent on Thursday compared with 7.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.02 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/09/12) 35.25/36.75 07.52/07.84 07.76/08.08 2M(29/10/12) 70.00/71.75 07.35/07.53 07.69/07.87 3M(27/11/12) 100.25/102.25 07.21/07.35 07.65/07.79 6M(27/02/13) 188.00/190.00 06.76/06.83 07.51/07.58 1Y(27/08/13) 335.25/337.25 06.07/06.11 07.19/07.23 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.1855 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)