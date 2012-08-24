Aug 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.55 percent on
Friday compared with 7.58 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.76 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/09/12) 35.25/36.50 07.49/07.76 07.73/08.00
2M(29/10/12) 69.00/70.75 07.33/07.52 07.67/07.86
3M(29/11/12) 101.50/103.25 07.19/07.32 07.63/07.76
6M(28/02/13) 188.00/190.00 06.73/06.81 07.48/07.55
1Y(28/08/13) 335.75/337.75 06.06/06.10 07.18/07.21
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.3820 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
