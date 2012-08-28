Aug 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.94 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(28/09/12) 33.50/35.00 07.56/07.90 07.80/08.14
2M(30/10/12) 69.50/71.25 07.46/07.64 07.79/07.98
3M(30/11/12) 102.50/104.25 07.29/07.41 07.73/07.85
6M(28/02/13) 191.25/193.25 06.88/06.95 07.62/07.69
1Y(30/08/13) 344.00/346.00 06.17/06.20 07.28/07.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7795 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
