Aug 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.69 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.60 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/09/12) 33.50/35.00 07.56/07.90 07.80/08.14 2M(30/10/12) 69.50/71.25 07.46/07.64 07.79/07.98 3M(30/11/12) 102.50/104.25 07.29/07.41 07.73/07.85 6M(28/02/13) 191.25/193.25 06.88/06.95 07.62/07.69 1Y(30/08/13) 344.00/346.00 06.17/06.20 07.28/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7795 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.