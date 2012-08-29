Aug 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on Wednesday compared with 7.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.92 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/09/12) 32.25/33.25 07.55/07.79 07.79/08.02 2M(31/10/12) 69.25/70.75 07.44/07.61 07.78/07.94 3M(30/11/12) 101.25/102.75 07.30/07.40 07.73/07.84 6M(28/02/13) 190.75/192.75 06.91/06.98 07.65/07.73 1Y(30/08/13) 344.50/346.50 06.21/06.24 07.32/07.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6653 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)