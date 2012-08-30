Aug 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.67 percent on
Thursday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.87 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/10/12) 34.75/35.75 07.60/07.82 07.83/08.05
2M(05/11/12) 69.75/71.25 07.38/07.54 07.72/07.87
3M(04/12/12) 100.50/102.25 07.24/07.37 07.68/07.80
6M(04/03/13) 189.25/191.25 06.86/06.93 07.60/07.67
1Y(04/09/13) 343.00/345.00 06.16/06.20 07.28/07.31
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.6485 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
