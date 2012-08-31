Aug 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on
Friday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.94 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(04/10/12) 34.50/35.75 07.53/07.81 07.77/08.04
2M(05/11/12) 69.25/70.75 07.32/07.47 07.65/07.81
3M(04/12/12) 100.00/101.75 07.20/07.32 07.63/07.76
6M(04/03/13) 189.00/191.00 06.84/06.91 07.58/07.65
1Y(04/09/13) 342.75/344.75 06.15/06.19 07.26/07.30
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7215 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
