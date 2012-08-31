Aug 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.65 percent on Friday compared with 7.67 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.94 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(04/10/12) 34.50/35.75 07.53/07.81 07.77/08.04 2M(05/11/12) 69.25/70.75 07.32/07.47 07.65/07.81 3M(04/12/12) 100.00/101.75 07.20/07.32 07.63/07.76 6M(04/03/13) 189.00/191.00 06.84/06.91 07.58/07.65 1Y(04/09/13) 342.75/344.75 06.15/06.19 07.26/07.30 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.7215 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)