Sep 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/10/12) 37.25/38.50 07.42/07.67 07.65/07.90 2M(06/11/12) 67.75/69.25 07.30/07.46 07.63/07.80 3M(06/12/12) 99.50/101.25 07.19/07.31 07.61/07.74 6M(06/03/13) 188.75/190.75 06.85/06.93 07.59/07.66 1Y(06/09/13) 343.25/345.25 06.18/06.22 07.29/07.32 Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5360 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)