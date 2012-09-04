Sep 4 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.66 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.73 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
7.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(09/10/12) 37.25/38.50 07.42/07.67 07.65/07.90
2M(06/11/12) 67.75/69.25 07.30/07.46 07.63/07.80
3M(06/12/12) 99.50/101.25 07.19/07.31 07.61/07.74
6M(06/03/13) 188.75/190.75 06.85/06.93 07.59/07.66
1Y(06/09/13) 343.25/345.25 06.18/06.22 07.29/07.32
Spot rate : 1$ = 55.5360 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
